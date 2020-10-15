 Skip to main content
Letter: Presidential debate
Letter: Presidential debate

Chris Wallace came away as the big loser in the first presidential debate. The 4th estate is supposed to protect the American public from nonsense like Tuesday’s nights so called presidential debate. It is clear that President Trump will not adhere to societal norms. Demand that in the next Presidential debates moderators will have control over the speakers’ microphones. One speaker at a time, no interruptions. The voters deserve better.

Molly Anderson, MD

Sonoita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

