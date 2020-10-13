Letter: Presidential Debate

I’m sure many of us are wondering what happened last night. One thing for sure, Donald Trump has serious mental issues. The 2nd thing we know, is that the Republicans have a chance to stand up and correct this. Nothing being said this morning, very sad. All you Republican voters, did you really vote for people who are spineless and so self centered, that they put party over country? Do all of you really think it’s OK to keep a white supremacist, mentally ill man in the People’s House? Oh, and this group called the “Proud Boy’s” know this much, us law abiding citizens are not afraid of you. We won’t let you come in and mess with our right to a free and honest election. Your the ones who should be afraid!
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
