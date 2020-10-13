Letter: Presidential Debates

Tuesday night's first presidential debate was a debacle and no way to show the world Americans support of democracy. To prevent further examples, I suggest the following:
1. The Commission on Presidential Debates adopt a "kill switch" rule of order allowing the moderator to cut off the microphone of a constantly interrupting candidate.
2. Both parties agree to abide by the rule of order.
3. Trump does not have the constitution to abide by the rule. His face will redden and his head explode. And then start obnoxiously interrupting.
4. Biden merely must calmly point out that the "president of law and order" cannot even follow the small scale law and order rule to which he agreed. So much for his claim to be the "law and order" president on a large scale.
Marshall Lehman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!