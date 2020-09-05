Letter: Presidential Debates

This builds on the fine letter by the Panizzons in today's (8-28-30) paper.
Now both conventions are over. The next steps, beginning September 29, are the presidential debates. Looking back at 2016 and the last presidential debates, I think the networks and the moderators who present these debates need to institute some new ground rules:
1. Mute the microphone of the candidate who does not have the floor,
2. Avoid broadcasting videos of the reaction of the candidate who is not speaking, and
3. Require that both candidates stand at their own respective podiums, not wandering over behind the opponent for the purpose of intimidating him.
These measures will minimize distraction of the person who has the floor by boorish and inconsiderate behavior of the candidate who does not. Abuse of these guidelines should result in termination of the offending candidate’s participation in the debate.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
