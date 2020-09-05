 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Presidential Debates
View Comments

Letter: Presidential Debates

This builds on the fine letter by the Panizzons in today's (8-28-30) paper.

Now both conventions are over. The next steps, beginning September 29, are the presidential debates. Looking back at 2016 and the last presidential debates, I think the networks and the moderators who present these debates need to institute some new ground rules:

1. Mute the microphone of the candidate who does not have the floor,

2. Avoid broadcasting videos of the reaction of the candidate who is not speaking, and

3. Require that both candidates stand at their own respective podiums, not wandering over behind the opponent for the purpose of intimidating him.

These measures will minimize distraction of the person who has the floor by boorish and inconsiderate behavior of the candidate who does not. Abuse of these guidelines should result in termination of the offending candidate’s participation in the debate.

Ken Shearer

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News