Letter: Presidential debates

Why should Joe Biden debate Donald Trump when all Trump does is lie? It would make more sense to cancel the debates and have Trump go on Fox News where he can lie to his hearts content. Those cherishing the truth don't want lies. Listening to Trump means they'll get them. If lies are the foundation this country wants to operate under it raises the question, what' kind of a person votes for a pathological liar?
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
