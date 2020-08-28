 Skip to main content
Letter: Presidential debates
I was discussing the presidential race with my wife during this tumultuous era of coronavirus. We think that the choice for the White House would be clarified by the airing of debates between candidates.

We have come up with an idea for a series of debates by the presidential candidates, and a single one between vice presidential candidates. These debates would be telecast on all the local channels during primetime. The format for each debate would be simple; the same questions posed to each candidate, the same amount of time to respond, and a five minute summary at the end of each debate by the candidates.

Please consider this request, the decision to elect the next president is important for the future of this country.

Victor and Barbara Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

