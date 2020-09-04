 Skip to main content
Letter: Presidential election can't be postponed
Re: the August 26 letter to the editor "Reasons to postpone presidential election."

The letter writer makes a ludicrous argument to justify postponing the presidential election until 2024. Just like Trump, this gentleman lacks a basic understanding of the US Constitution, the supreme law of the land.

According to the non-profit National Constitution Center, the presidential election can be delayed, but not postponed.

Article 2 of the Constitution limits the President and Vice President to four year terms. Further, the 20th

Amendment states that their tenure ends on January 20th, at noon.

If I interpret the intent of our founding fathers and those who added the 20th Amendment (in 1933) correctly, that means that absent a 2020 presidential election, the reign of Trump/Pence would end on that date and the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, would be sworn in as President.

Be careful what you wish for!

Jorge Tapia

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

