Letter: Presidential election can't be postponed

Re: the August 26 letter to the editor "Reasons to postpone presidential election."
The letter writer makes a ludicrous argument to justify postponing the presidential election until 2024. Just like Trump, this gentleman lacks a basic understanding of the US Constitution, the supreme law of the land.
According to the non-profit National Constitution Center, the presidential election can be delayed, but not postponed.
Article 2 of the Constitution limits the President and Vice President to four year terms. Further, the 20th
Amendment states that their tenure ends on January 20th, at noon.
If I interpret the intent of our founding fathers and those who added the 20th Amendment (in 1933) correctly, that means that absent a 2020 presidential election, the reign of Trump/Pence would end on that date and the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, would be sworn in as President.
Be careful what you wish for!
Jorge Tapia
Midtown
