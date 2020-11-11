 Skip to main content
Letter: Presidential Election in AZ
The People have spoken! Joseph R. Biden and Kamela Harris have been elected President and Vice President of the United States. Arizona’s vote is still too close to call as I write this letter. But the margins, no matter who wins will remain the same - very close. I am a lifelong Democrat but will seek to follow my party’s leader and reach out to those who voted another way. It is incumbent for all of us in this country to put aside the partisanship of the past four plus years, and especially the past 10 months and start working together. We need to get about the work of being the United States, the unequivocal leader of the free world in science, politics, immigration, education, and healthcare. Diversity has triumphed over political monoculture. However, we would do well to reach out to the other side, because that is what we as Americans do!

Sincerely,

Robert Selby

Former Democratic Chair LD 10

Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

