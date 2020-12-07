 Skip to main content
Letter: Presidential election results
Letter: Presidential election results

How in the world did Mark Finchem get elected? Someone should more forcefully tell him and his cronies that President-elect Biden is just that - our next President. Almost all of Trump’s lawsuits have been dismissed and Finchem (and Guilliani) know it. Finchem’ s lies are an embarrassment to the good citizens of Arizona.

James Doyle

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

