Letter: presidential election results
Letter: presidential election results

I will never forget waking up the morning after the 2016 election to hear that Trump had won. Who could imagine crying over the results of a presidential election? The only way I could get past my initial disappointment and anxiety was to reason that Trump could not be nearly as bad as I, or so many other Democrats, feared. Unfortunately, he continued to prove that he was much worse than we could have ever imagined. Here we are four years later and I am smiling about the election results. And as I listen to Biden’s promises and appointments (clearly based on levels of expertise and not based on measures of loyalty), I am continuing to smile knowing that Biden will be a much better president than I or so many other democrats (and republicans) imagined. I know that President Biden will make America great again!

kenneth cohn

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

