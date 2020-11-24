Letter: presidential election

Shades of North Korea: So many lies, false conspiracy theories, misinformation, yet an adoring segment of good Americans still believe everything he tweets and says. He’s convinced good Americans that mainstream news is fake, yet no one puts out more fake information than President Trump. He fires science-based and fact-based people who don’t fall in line with his tweets. And his followers give him the adoration and backing that he needs to intimidate Republicans into silence or support. Forever Trumpers, for our country’s sake, please read the writing on the wall! (Note: Trump’s tweets and Social Media is not where you get the truth) Now, with more conspiracy theories and misconstrued data, he must be laying the foundation for another run in 2024.
Charles See
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
