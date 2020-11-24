 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: presidential election
View Comments

Letter: presidential election

Shades of North Korea: So many lies, false conspiracy theories, misinformation, yet an adoring segment of good Americans still believe everything he tweets and says. He’s convinced good Americans that mainstream news is fake, yet no one puts out more fake information than President Trump. He fires science-based and fact-based people who don’t fall in line with his tweets. And his followers give him the adoration and backing that he needs to intimidate Republicans into silence or support. Forever Trumpers, for our country’s sake, please read the writing on the wall! (Note: Trump’s tweets and Social Media is not where you get the truth) Now, with more conspiracy theories and misconstrued data, he must be laying the foundation for another run in 2024.

Charles See

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News