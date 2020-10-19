 Skip to main content
Letter: Presidential Election
I don’t want to hold my nose and vote for Trump; I don’t want to hold my nose and vote for Biden. Neither party’s platform or candidates reflect my thinking. We now have such a diverse spectrum of political beliefs -- from Marxist/socialist on the extreme left to evangelical Christian on the right -- that the two-party system is no longer serving the country or well. Smaller parties with their own unique platforms would reflect people's beliefs better and provide more choice. There are precedents in our history for multiple parties and several candidates running for President. A parliamentarian system might force several parties to form coalition governments, creating cooperation instead of this endless bickering, roadblocking, and ploying for position at any cost. But unfortunately, it's not going to happen: the divisiveness will continue no matter who wins the election, much to the detriment of the country and its people.

Alexandra Rycar

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

