Letter: Presidential Election

Donald Trump is playing games - with our country and our lives. He does because he is not authentic, he's the great pretender. He doesn't know what he is doing and everyone around him is afraid to tell him so. Like the despotic crazy George III we fled at our nation's birth, Trump is amused and empowered by the antics played out before him. And he is confident he can get away with anything he does because he has so far, thanks to Mitch and his Bobbleheads.,
Trump is no negotiator. Through executive order, he is dismantling government institutions. He is lawless, breaking the law when it suits him. He is not trustworthy, He lies like it was the 11th commandment. He is a divider, making our differences an evil thing.
Our country risked everything to escape George III. Trump wishes for the good old days and that is fitting. He is part of the past., This November, we will buy him a one-way ticket back, and send him packing.
Chris(tina) Angle
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
