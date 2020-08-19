You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Presidential election
Letter: Presidential election

Discredited President

President Trump, no doubt perceiving he may lose the upcoming election, is working hard to discredit the results in an effort to discredit the winner.

But what if he should win? History will add another asterisks after his name. One already will be there for his initial election because of foreign influences and loss of the popular vote. The second will be because the election was discredited by Mr. Trump’s own efforts. Both will signify that Americans have elected and reelected a loser who could not win a credible election.

Russell Martin

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

