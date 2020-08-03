You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: presidential election
Is this the best we can do? Two aged white men, both accused of sexual abuse, both showing signs of dementia, both draft dodgers. Trump can’t open his mouth without lying; Biden can’t without saying something inane. Trump couldn’t keep out of bankruptcy; Biden hasn’t had a real job since he was twenty-nine. People say Trump is a racist; Biden worked to stop integration by forced busing. Trump cheated on his SATs; Biden plagiarized his class assignments. Trump says he’s the greatest president of all time; Biden falsely claimed to have outstanding academic credentials. Trump wants to cut social programs; Biden wants to spend trillions we don’t have.

There is a real alternative: Libertarian Jo Jorgensen. She has a PhD in psychology and an MBA, is a senior college lecturer, and successful business woman. If you’re sick of the incompetence of both major parties, give Jo a look at: jo20.com.

Alfred Westerfield

Southwest side

