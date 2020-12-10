Letter: Presidential election

Editor:
You quote Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann as saying, “The confidence in our electoral system has been shaken because of a lot of claims and allegations.”
Reflecting on the wild, unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, it seems more like confidence has been shaken in the integrity of some Republican leaders.
Michael Cuno
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
