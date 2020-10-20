 Skip to main content
Letter: Presidential Election
Letter: Presidential Election

Do you remember our motto, "UNITED WE STAND -DIVIDED WE FALL? Regardless of party affiliation, a presidential responsibility is to ensure Congress, with all its checks and balances, works together for the betterment of our nation. A president must show unity to reach these goals. From day one of his term in office, Donald Trump has controlled the Senate, and ignores and shames the House, and drives wedges between the two at his every opportunity.

From a presidential standpoint there should be no such things as Red States and Blue States. We are the United States of America, not the Red States of America or the Blue States of America, or the semi-United states of America. We are the United States of America. Divided our democracy will fail, which appears to be our Presidents goal.

Donald Trump is a divider, not a uniter,

Henry Selfridge

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

