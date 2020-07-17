Letter: Presidential extortion
Letter: Presidential extortion

Once again, Donald Trump is engaging in exactly the same extortive behavior for which he was impeached. Because his impeachment was entirely a toothless excercise which he considered to be a joke, he has proceeded upon what former Trump Organization vice-president Rhona Graff predicted would be a rage of "revenge and retribution" against anyone who he perceived had wronged him.

Fired, removed, or in some way, punished are countless individuals who, quite legitimately and patriotically, testified against him. Every book ever written about his history describes his tendency to fly into a rage over any real or perceived act of criticism or disloyalty.

Most recently, he is demanding that the CDC relax it's recommendations regarding the re-opening of schools, and if school districts don't comply with his (uneducated) demands, he will "withhold federal funding" (i.e. "But first I need a favor from you.")

People get the government they deserve.

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

