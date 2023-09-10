I find it interesting that soon after a president leaves office his most ardent supporters are clamoring for a library to preserve all of the documents generated during their administration, there is the usual denigrating comments from those who didn't appreciate the former leader of the free world but I can understand why the last guy wouldn't want a dedicated archive documenting his every move while he infested/occupied the white house.
Thomas Maza
East side
