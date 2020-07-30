You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Presidential race like cartoon Popeye
The old cartoon Popeye pretty well characterizes this year's presidential race. Bluto (Donald Trump) with bluff and bluster has convinced Olive Oyl (the voting public) to go with him. Popeye doesn't seem to be able to do much about this until he remembers his can of spinach (science and health care), but with science and health care he may be able to win her back.

K-Lynn Paul

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

