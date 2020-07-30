Letter: Presidential race like cartoon Popeye

The old cartoon Popeye pretty well characterizes this year's presidential race. Bluto (Donald Trump) with bluff and bluster has convinced Olive Oyl (the voting public) to go with him. Popeye doesn't seem to be able to do much about this until he remembers his can of spinach (science and health care), but with science and health care he may be able to win her back.
K-Lynn Paul
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!