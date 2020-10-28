 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Presidential Race
View Comments

Letter: Presidential Race

Well, it looks like Trump has worn out his welcome in our country and his tenure as president is coming to an end, much to the chagrin of the media. This sad part is that the other candidate, Biden, is a 47 year politician that has an empty legacy, with no outstanding accomplishments. His running mate ran for president earlier this year and struggled as she had no real grasp of our country's current issues, until she finally dropped out of the race.

That being said, we already experienced eight years of the Obama/Biden leadership and I am not looking forward to more of the same

William Robbins

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News