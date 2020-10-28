Letter: Presidential Race

Well, it looks like Trump has worn out his welcome in our country and his tenure as president is coming to an end, much to the chagrin of the media. This sad part is that the other candidate, Biden, is a 47 year politician that has an empty legacy, with no outstanding accomplishments. His running mate ran for president earlier this year and struggled as she had no real grasp of our country's current issues, until she finally dropped out of the race.
That being said, we already experienced eight years of the Obama/Biden leadership and I am not looking forward to more of the same
William Robbins
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
