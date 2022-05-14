Letter: Presidential responsibilities

My 95 year old mother remembers the depression of the 1930's and 1940's. The depression started with the stock market crash of October 1929 and the bank failures that followed.

My great grandfather and everyone else my mother remembers from that time blamed Herbert Hoover for the depression.

Herbert Hoover was elected President in 1928 and took the oath of office March 4th, 1929 or approximately 7 months before the stock market crashed.

President Biden has been in office more than a year and 4 months. Why is it that he is not responsible for anything bad? It is always Putin's fault, Trump's fault, pandemic's fault or somebody or something other's fault.

President Truman famously said, "the buck stops here." When, if ever,will the buck stop at President Biden's desk?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

