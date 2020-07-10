Letter: Presidential Scandals
Letter: Presidential Scandals

No one is perfect is a widely accepted adage. Let's take a look at U.S. presidents non-perfect actions or lack of action for the last 50 years. Richard Nixon: Watergate led to his resignation: Gerald Ford: Pardoned Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter: Iran Hostage crisis, Ronald Reagan: Iran Contra scandal, George H. Bush: "Read my lips no new taxes", Bill Clinton: impeached for lying to Congress regarding morality issue, George W. Bush: Iraq War and Katrina, Barack Obama: Affordable Care Act, "You can keep your doctor", Donald Trump: Suspicious connection to Russian interference in 2016 election, firing or forcing resignation of numerous administration appointees who dared to disagree with him, impeachment for seeking foreign help in his reelection, total mishandling and lack of leadership for the Corona Virus pandemic resulting in untold loss of lives. In addition, there are the imperfect acts of constant lying and open denigration of Democrats and media personnel. This suggests his eight predecessors, including Nixon were saints.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

