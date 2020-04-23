Letter: Presidential schemes to get tax payer money

Hello taxpayer, your President needs you to invest in me by taking away all restrictions on the two trillion dollar fund so I can take what I want. I have made myself rich again by having you pay an inflated rate for my golf vacations and other visits by my staff to my properties. I am now advertising a medicine made by a company I have an interest in, of course it is about as approved as Trump University. Please give me and my chosen ones the chance for more insider stock trade by keeping me in office. Have no fear, I can juggle funds for my pet projects (military funds for my wall ) relax all oversight of MY two trillion dollars so it can be directed to me and the chosen. PS I get most of it. Problems, my son-in-law will solve or I will blame, ridicule or discredit others. I will lie until you believe me. MAKE ME RICH AGAIN. You're welcome, "The DONALD."
Max Stolzenberg
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
