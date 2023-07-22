How can you support for President of the United States a person who cannot read and understand a simple law? The Presidential Records Act clearly states that any documents, notes etc., developed or produced during the official duties of the President are the property of the United States Government, that is the American people. Trump is claiming exactly the opposite. Likewise, any classified document is the property of the United States Government, not of any individual. Furthermore, classified documents must be stored in a secure and guarded location. Bathrooms, bedrooms, and ball rooms are not secure locations. If you can’t understand these three simple concepts, you are not fit to be President of anything.