Letter: President's bad decisions deadly

April 4 the president decided to not extend Obamacare. We were loosing jobs and health care already. Now in a time of a national emergency we are loosing millions of jobs and health nsurance. This hurts both parties and the economy not to mention the lives of the uninsured. President Trump and his party promised a good health care over 3 years. Now it is even worse.
March 31 president Trump ordered auto emissions to be increased. We know the corona virus attacks people and often kills people that have heart disease, upper respiratory problems, diabetes and more.
Bad decisions, increase pollution and cutting people off from health care.
pat maion
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
