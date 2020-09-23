 Skip to main content
Letter: President's Comments Threaten Future Security
Our Commander-in-Chief doesn't realize, or doesn't care, that his off-handed comments that members of the military are "suckers" and "losers" could have a ripple affect on military recruitment. A significant dip in recruitment today means less security for years to come. You, Mr. President, may not be around then, but those of us who are, will still be ruing the day you made those comments, if our country makes it that far.

Hollace Lyon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

