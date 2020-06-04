Letter: President's Divisive actions in the midst of peaceful protest
View Comments

Letter: President's Divisive actions in the midst of peaceful protest

I would say the President’s divisive actions lately have been unbelievable, but nothing surprises me anymore. He broke the law. He sent military against peaceful protestors so that he could enjoy another divisive photo op during this nation's historical combined crises.

Truly, we have no leader. Congress needs to take control, not the military against protesters! True, vandalism is not okay, curfews may be wise, but who is fanning the flames? Congress needs to stop protecting this President who should have been impeached, censure him for current actions, and pass laws immediately that will protect our disadvantaged communities, both from police violence and from systemic racism for which rage is more than understandable.

I am a 73-year old white woman, in hiding. But if the President dares to call out military against we the people, I will join the peaceful protesters. I’m sure I’m not alone.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News