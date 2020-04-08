Letter: President's Power of Example

The coronavirus is an enemy calling us to use every possible tool to halt its destruction. Last Friday President Trump missed an opportunity to employ one of his most effective weapons, the power of presidential example.
That day President Trump conveyed the recommendation of the CDC that all Americans should wear some kind of face mask when in public, but he stated he would not wear one.
If every American had secret service protection 24/7, maybe it would make sense not to wear a mask. But only the President is so protected.
Some years ago a former President said “people the world over have always been more impressed by the power of our (America’s) example than by the example of our power.”
Last Friday President Trump reminded us of his prestige and power, but neglected to lead by example. It is unfortunate that he doesn’t see leading by example as an essential part of his job.
Larry Wallerstein
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!