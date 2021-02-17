Letter: Press Coverage of Trump

Okay, now that Joe Biden has been legitimately installed as POTUS, and Trump has been illegitimately acquitted of his role on and leading up to January 6, Trump is and should be no longer an important political figure. With that, there is no longer justification for continued news coverage of his activities, and especially publication of his picture with articles that do cover him. He is nothing but an arrogant and narcissistic child, who likes nothing more than publicity: let’s strip him of that. And while we’re at it, let’s strip him of Secret Service protection; with his obnoxious and un-American behavior, he doesn’t deserve it.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.