Letter: Presumptive Democratic Party Presidential Candidate
View Comments

Letter: Presumptive Democratic Party Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden recently said that if African-Americans don't vote for him, they "ain't black." Wow, I guess if African-American who don't vote for him aren't black, what are they? How about critical thinking independent Americans, who won't just automatically follow their party's pick, but rather put country first, ahead of party. Said another way, they are good citizens. Just another example of Mr. Biden's mental decline.

Craig Bauer

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News