Letter: Presumptive Democratic Party Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden recently said that if African-Americans don't vote for him, they "ain't black." Wow, I guess if African-American who don't vote for him aren't black, what are they? How about critical thinking independent Americans, who won't just automatically follow their party's pick, but rather put country first, ahead of party. Said another way, they are good citizens. Just another example of Mr. Biden's mental decline.
Craig Bauer
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
