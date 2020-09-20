Letter: Preventing COVID19 on Campus

In reviewing online and news sources depicting the spread of the Covid 19 virus through off campus parties and nearby hotel rooms, it may only be possible to have a virus free campus – if that campus is treated like a military reservation. In effect, what I am suggesting is that a campus will have to be cordoned off with security staff to admit students and staff that are permitted on campus after a virus test to confirm negative results. Visitors needing to be on campus will go through the same rigorous testing and be asked to leave if infected. Students will have to stay on campus throughout the semester much like living on a remote military base and ask for emergency “leave” if necessary. This is a harsh scenario but one that may be necessary if we are going to continue the education process safely and for an extended period.
Richard Rebl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
