Letter: Preventing Interruptions at future presidential debates

President Trump's constant aggressive interruptions, lies and irrelevant personal attacks last night made the first presidential debate largely unhelpful to any voter interested in discerning substantial policy differences between the President and former Vice President Biden. It was obvious the President was unwilling to abide by the rules to which he had previously consented. The rules of any future debate should be modified: To enforce the two minutes of uninterrupted speech, the moderator should control the microphones to prevent interruptions. Without this change, I am afraid that future debates would be completely worthless and Biden should refuse to participate.
Steve and Carol Lefelt
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
