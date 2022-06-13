 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Price Gouging

Every time I go to the grocery store, I’m shocked at the sharp increase in prices. Then I drive by the gas station hoping for lower prices but am not surprised by a 5-cent increase from the day before. Seeing the rise in these prices is a cyclical journey for me. I feel like I can never escape the idea of spending more than I need to.

While I spend more, food and oil companies are raking in record profits. Seeing those articles when I have gone way over on my monthly budget is disheartening. Companies that favor their shareholders and profiteering instead of providing consumers a fair price are taking advantage of all Arizonans.

Our government needs to hold these companies accountable for exploiting their leverage on essential goods to overcharge Arizonans. Senator Mark Kelly and Rep. Tom O’Halleran have led the charge to call out corporate price gougers. They give me hope that companies will be compelled to stop taking advantage of hard-working Arizonans!

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

