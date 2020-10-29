Letter: Price of Fear

I have attributed Trump’s 40+% approval rating to racism, lack of knowledge of the issues, and avoidance of information that was critical of him, but it’s more. Many people are overwhelmed by the changes in our society (technological, immigration, scientific, educational). These changes have been substantial and rapid.
Many Trump voters want to return to a time when they understood how the world worked. Trump’s rhetoric promises to hold back the flood waters of change. These voters are willing to tolerate violations of norms to achieve a return to simpler times. Trump’s appeal may have more to do with fear than anything else; fear that his supporters may lose what little they have in this “new world.”
Politicians would be wise to acknowledge the discomfort that change brings and also find ways to ease voter concern about what the changes will mean to our future way of life.
Bruno Rescigna
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
