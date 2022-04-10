Letter: Price of Gas

The March 31 cartoon by Ed Wexler, "Just protecting my investment", showing a man with a combination lock on his car's gas cap, really struck home. In the late 1970s I was living in Washington DC and there was a similar steep rise in gas prices. I lived in an apartment building with an outdoor parking lot, and discovered one morning on my way to work that somebody had siphoned all the gas out of my car's tank. I invested in a gas cap with a key lock, as did many people at the time. Here we go again?