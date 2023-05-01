A recent letter-writer accused Joe Biden for the increasing gasoline prices. All over the world? Man, he really has influence. Last month some of the oil producing countries said they would cut back production. A day later the Shell station in SaddleBrooke bumped the price .50 per gallon. Those countries said their cutbacks would begin IN THE SUMMER. A recent short article in the AZ Daily Star, entitled "Oil Prices increase cost of gasoline", mentioned the price of gasoline in various parts of Tucson, but the article did not mention the price of oil. Strange that the price of oil was not mentioned in the article that was about the price of oil causing the price of gasoline to jump. Actually the price of oil has only increased from $80 to $82 per barrel in the last two months. Follow the money. Don't blame Joe.