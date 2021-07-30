 Skip to main content
Letter: Price Setting Legislation in DC Hurts All Arizonans
Letter: Price Setting Legislation in DC Hurts All Arizonans

Working at an airport throughout the pandemic was a surreal experience. The fear and anxiety as an essential worker during such unprecedented times will be something I never forget. I am very blessed that even though I contracted COVID-19, I survived and I am grateful for the medical advancements that helped me overcome the virus.

Vaccines have allowed us to resume our normal day to day activities, and all the credit goes to our pharmaceutical industries for their medical miracles.

It is concerning, however that given everything we have been through over the last year, future innovation could be in jeopardy. In Washington, there is price-setting legislation being pushed that poses a direct threat to research. If passed, the development of essential medications could be hurt. Considering we have nearly closed the chapter on the global pandemic, now is not the time to stop the research.

I hope lawmakers in D.C. understand the importance of protecting medical innovation and stand against price-setting legislation.

Jesse Prado

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

