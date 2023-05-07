Dear editor,

My father has suffered from cancer for a long time, and I have taken on the role of serving as his primary caregiver.

Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has made is a priority to focus on price-setting policies that could further harm medication development. There are other ways we can lower the out-of-pocket costs for patients without curbing the hope of new treatments and cures for people like my dad.

Pharmacy benefit managers pocket rebates that manufacturers issue, instead of passing them back to patients. Even worse these middlemen can deny access to certain medications and treatments.

Right now, the HELP Copays Act has been recently introduced to address these issues and ensure that pharmacy benefit managers put patients first. This bipartisan legislation should not be difficult to implement, and there really is no excuse to let pharmacy benefit managers continue to manipulate the medical market for their own profits.

James Spadafore

East side