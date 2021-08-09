Letter: Price Setting Legislation is Disastrous for Arizonans

As a pharmacist, I’ve seen countless patients struggle with their insurance coverage. Clients arrive at the counter almost every day eager for their medication, only to leave frustrated that they’re again shouldering the cost.
There are talks in Washington, DC to impose stricter rules on the pharmaceutical industry. But why would we punish the very sector helping bring this pandemic to an end? Just a year ago, we had almost no hope of a recovery. We barely understood COVID-19, and cases were starting to rise at terrifyingly high rates. Now, with biopharmaceutical innovation, we have vaccines that will ensure that this disease will soon be behind us.
We have to remember: these vaccines were also built upon decades of science. Not allowing companies the ability to conduct research today could affect patient care for generations. I encourage and will applaud the efforts of Senators Sinema and Kelly when they stand to protect Arizonans from all walks of life who need life saving medication.
Sincerely,
Eden Malki
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.