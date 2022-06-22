 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Price Setting Legislation Won't Fix Inflation

  • Comments

In the past few months, prices of everything from groceries to gas have skyrocketed, making it harder for many people to make ends meet. Just over a year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced me to miss weeks of work, put my financial future into doubt, and turned my life upside down. All the uncertainty and instability of the pandemic put a lot of financial stress on me and my family.

When I heard that President Biden was considering implementing prescription price setting policies to try to combat this rising inflation, I was confused. Pharmaceutical companies helped get us out of the pandemic, why would we want to limit their ability to invest in new research and cures?

The need to get our economy back on track is clear, but these price setting policies just aren’t the answer. They affix targets to the backs of the wrong people, potentially limiting future pharmaceutical innovation while doing little to address the root of inflation. It just doesn’t make sense.

Daniel Valdez

People are also reading…

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News