I was a pima county superior Court Judge from 1985-1997 and am currently an arbitrator and mediator.

If in any of those roles I handled a case without disclosing a relationship with one of the parties i would justifiably been handed my head hat and shoes.

That's the same for every other judge other than those on the Supreme Court. In the past, the belief was that the justices' internal ethics were such that they were excused from such ethical constraints.

With the likes of alito and Thomas, however, it is clear we can no longer trust the court to police themselves. If the court won't impose ethical standards someone else is going to need to do so. Either that or put people on the court who understand the sanctity of their roles and let's retire the flotsam who bring dishonor to the justice system.

Larry Fleischman

Foothills