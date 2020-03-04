Letter: Primary election results

Your account of the South Carolina primary continued your practice of telling only who won, omitting the percentages of each candidate, the delegates earned, and which voting blocs supported them. It is important for voters to know the strength and source of a candidate's support. Imagine if you reported a UA basketball game by saying only "Cats Win." No, each account includes a table of every conceivable stat. I'm sure I'm not the only person awaiting the results of the Super Tuesday primaries before casting my own ballot. In your story on the Wednesday after the election please include a table of candidates, percentages, number of delegates for each state. A candidate's margin of victory matters in assessing his/her viability.
Ted Feragne
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.