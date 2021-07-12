Letter: Primer for Leftist Star Letter Writers

Are there any other politically conservative Star readers that are bored reading letters from those on the political left telling us who we are and what we think? Let me illuminate them:
1. Our Constitution has allowed America to become the greatest county on earth. We believe that since WWI the US, not the League of Nations or the UN, have been the righteous, stabilizing force in the world. 2. Regulated capitalism that humanly provides a safety net but no hammock has prevailed, empowering and enriching all citizens. We reject socialism. 3. America was one of first countries to eradicate slavery and the only one that felt compelled to sacrifice the lives of over 100,000 white Union soldiers in doing so. We reject the hate and division of Critical Race Theory. 4. E Pluribus Unum is guides us. We reject tribalism. 5. Liberty edges out equality. We reject equity. 6. There are only two genders. We follow the science.
Any questions?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
