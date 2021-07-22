 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Print news papers.
View Comments

Letter: Print news papers.

  • Comments

It was a nice article by Shreya Prabhu, titled " For real news ,young people should read newspapers."

The same applies to all adults. Getting bits of news on media will not give a detailed information. People get bits of information from these sources and still have a strong opinion.

According to Pew Research, percentage of Americans reading news papers and magazines, continues to decline .Just 23 percent people read print news papers This percentage has declined 47 per cent from 2010.

Anant Pathak

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News