Letter: Print news papers.

It was a nice article by Shreya Prabhu, titled " For real news ,young people should read newspapers."
The same applies to all adults. Getting bits of news on media will not give a detailed information. People get bits of information from these sources and still have a strong opinion.
According to Pew Research, percentage of Americans reading news papers and magazines, continues to decline .Just 23 percent people read print news papers This percentage has declined 47 per cent from 2010.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.