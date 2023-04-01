The letter titled "Priorities for education" states that private and charter schools overall provide a better education than public schools. That could be true but since private and charter schools don't have to adhere to public school guidelines such as standardized testing, there is no credible data for comparison.

Another thing making it difficult for comparison is that private and charter schools can be selective in student admissions while public schools are required by law to admit all school age children regardless of their background, economic circumstances or level of academic achievement.

Let's make testing and admission requirements the same for public and private / charter schools. Then we can make an accurate comparison.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley