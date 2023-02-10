Priorities Please! Seven western states facing a drastic water crisis and no solution. We’re desperately need comprehensive immigration reform, which only Congress can do. We’ve got an international crisis in the Ukraine and, a humanitarian catastrophe in Turkey/Syria. There are pressing needs to implement the infrastructure bill and to address climate change and its impact on lives. But, the Republican House wants to investigate Hunter Bidens laptop? It wants to sanction the President for his actions re: the Chinese balloon even as it knows nothing about the why the US reacted as it did! Please, let’s do you job and not just grab for headlines! If you must sanction, sanction yourself for not producing comprehensive immigration policy, for not addressing homelessness and need in our country, for not addressing climate change, for not reforming elections, for not passing the 13 appropriation bills on a timely basis, etc., etc. The list of sanctions to Congress is endless as is the continued avoidance of doing its job!