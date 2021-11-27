Letter: PRIORITIES

Trump is gone! The Biden Administration appears to be focusing of three things; the big lie, the insurrection, and spending massive amounts of our money on social programs. What they are not doing is focusing on the real problems facing our country. Inflation is rampart and is affecting everyone in the nation. Energy costs of every description are rising rapidly and will negatively affect each of us this winter. The Border crisis is still uncontrolled with now millions of illegals in the nation on our account. The entire supply chain is in shambles. And what is the Administration doing about these problems? Study groups galore, but no concrete action of any kind except the promise that things are temporary and will get better. The President is doddering and the VP is ineffective and silly. Buyer’s remorse is very evident because we now understand we have purchased a Yugo. We are far worse off than one year ago!
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.