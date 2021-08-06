 Skip to main content
Letter: Prioritize climate, Senator Sinema!
Letter: Prioritize climate, Senator Sinema!

As our summer days spike in heat with new records set again this year 1, and we continue to experience the effects of a long-term drought, Arizona residents know that we in the desert are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Congress is currently working on funding packages - these must include strong provisions for mitigating climate change, and it is imperative that Senator Sinema support that funding to act boldly on climate change.

What Congress has proposed putting toward climate resiliency in the infrastructure bill is paltry and insufficient for the scale of turnaround we need. As US climate envoy John Kerry pleaded recently for faster action on climate by world leaders, he noted, “time is running out.” 2 These leaders, our own congresspeople, have to act courageously and immediately to enact bills and budgets proportionate to the catastrophe we face, and embody leadership to avoid the most disastrous consequences of climate change, for our economy, ability to thrive, and justice to those most impacted in our state.

Catalina Ross

Downtown

