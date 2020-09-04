 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Private health insurers subsidizing Medicare and Medicaid
View Comments

Letter: Private health insurers subsidizing Medicare and Medicaid

Democrats on the left like Bernie Sanders and VP candidate Kamala Harris support Medicare for All, which would eliminate private health insurance. But do these people know that private health insurance subsidizes both Medicare and Medicaid? Physicians and hospitals receive way more in cost reimbursements from private insurers than from government run Medicare and Medicaid. That is why some decline these patients or place a cap on their percentage. Physicians and hospitals are willing to accept Medicare and Medicaid patients because their lower reimbursements are offset by higher paying private health insurers. Medicaid eligibility was greatly expanded under the ACA. The American Hospital Association (AHA) Annual Survey of Hospitals revealed that Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement fell $76.8 billion short of the actual costs of treating beneficiaries in 2017. Think of the effects if Medicare for All were implemented. How many physicians and hospitals would cease operations because of the financial losses? And Joe Biden will not be able to withstand pressures from the left to implement Medicare for All.

Tomas Ortega

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News