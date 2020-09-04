Letter: Private health insurers subsidizing Medicare and Medicaid

Democrats on the left like Bernie Sanders and VP candidate Kamala Harris support Medicare for All, which would eliminate private health insurance. But do these people know that private health insurance subsidizes both Medicare and Medicaid? Physicians and hospitals receive way more in cost reimbursements from private insurers than from government run Medicare and Medicaid. That is why some decline these patients or place a cap on their percentage. Physicians and hospitals are willing to accept Medicare and Medicaid patients because their lower reimbursements are offset by higher paying private health insurers. Medicaid eligibility was greatly expanded under the ACA. The American Hospital Association (AHA) Annual Survey of Hospitals revealed that Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement fell $76.8 billion short of the actual costs of treating beneficiaries in 2017. Think of the effects if Medicare for All were implemented. How many physicians and hospitals would cease operations because of the financial losses? And Joe Biden will not be able to withstand pressures from the left to implement Medicare for All.
Tomas Ortega
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
